Watch CBS News

"Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett dies 76

Jimmy Buffett, the singer and songwriter of "Margaritaville" and dozens of other beachy soft-rock songs, has died at 76 years old, according to a statement posted on his website and social media channels.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.