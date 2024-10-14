Watch CBS News

Man finishes his 46th Chicago Marathon

A 76-year-old Chicago man has been running the Chicago Marathon ever since it began. George Mueller is one of three men who have run 26.2 miles across the city for the Chicago Marathon every year for more than 40 years.
