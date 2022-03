Man and woman shot and killed during 'verbal altercation' on the road in Cragin Police said a 32-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were driving, in the 2500 block of North Lemont Avenue just before 6 a.m., when a man got out of another vehicle and approached. Police said there was a "verbal altercation" between the offender and male victim before the offender fired shots in the vehicle.