“Love Connection” host Chuck Woolery dies at 83

Woolery began hosting "Love Connection" after spending 11 years on "Wheel of Fortune." He also hosted the game show "Lingo" in the early 2000s. Woolery's podcast co-host and friend said he died at his home in Texas with his wife present.
