L.A. officials deem downtown curfew a success amid ongoing anti-ICE protests An overnight curfew has gone into effect for the next several days in part of downtown Los Angeles, in response to protests against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. President Trump has deployed hundreds of U.S. Marines and thousands of National Guard troops to quell the unrest, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to stop what he calls a “brazen abuse of power.”