Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO; what could surprise move mean for your 401(k)? In a stunning turn of events, Jensen Huang, the ousted leader of chipmaker Nvidia has suddenly been reinstated as the company’s president and CEO. He stepped down less than two weeks ago after it was revealed he had several extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy. Kevin Carter of Carter Financial and CBS News national security analyst Aaron McLean talk about Huang being reinstated as Nvidia’s CEO. More