Israel-Hamas War: More than 200 hostages remain captive As Israel's war with Hamas intensifies, both the United States and United Nations are urging Israel to prioritize the protection of civilians. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has claimed more than 8,300 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 1 million have been forced from their homes. Meantime, another Israeli hostage has been released, but more than 200 others remain captive.