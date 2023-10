Ireland trade mission in Chicago It's no secret Chicago needs to make money, with a projected budget shortfall of more than $500 million for 2024. But after emerging from the pandemic and electing a new mayor, the city is hoping to make a big come-back, bringing more big business and building relationships, and some of that may come from Ireland. Simon Coveney, Ireland’s minister for enterprise, trade, and employment, and Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy are on a trade mission to help bring more money to the city.