Injustice Watch guide to voting in Illinois judicial races
Illinois' primary election is two weeks away. The race for president will be at the top of the ballot, but voters also can weigh in on several key judicial races. Choosing judicial candidates can be daunting, because those races aren't as high profile as other contests. That's where Injustice Watch can help. The Chicago-based nonprofit examines issues of equity and justice in the court system and it put together a guide to help voters make an informed decision. More information