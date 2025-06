"I'm Only Blind" documentary challenges preconceptions about disability Tim Paul has been blind since his 20s. At 66, Paul has run 23 marathons. He also skis downhill, sails, swims, bikes, and plays the piano and flute — among other things. Paul and director Kamelya Alexan join Chris Tye with a preview of a documentary about Paul's life and success, "I'm Only Blind."