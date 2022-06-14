Illinois "red flag" laws rarely used outside DuPage County With rare bi-partisan support in Congress, it appears lawmakers are days away from potentially passing tougher federal gun laws. That includes a federal "red flag" law, which would empower courts to take guns away from potentially dangerous people. Illinois already has a "red flag" law, but it's rarely used, except in DuPage County. CBS 2's Chris Tye dug in to find out why the western suburbs are using it more than anywhere else in the state.