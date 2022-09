'I need answers': Family of Chicago man want to know how he died in a Kankakee detention center The family of a 32-year-old Dewayne Tucker, of Chicago, told CBS 2 he was sent to Combs Detention Center in Kankakee County two weeks ago and inexplicably died on Friday. CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found that the signs of his death pointed to dehydration.