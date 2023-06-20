Watch CBS News

Hunter Biden agrees to federal plea deal

Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, has reached a tentative deal with the U.S. attorney in Delaware, agreeing to enter guilty pleas to two misdemeanor tax charges and admitting to felony gun possession, according to a Justice Department filing.
