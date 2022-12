Honoring the legacy of Soul legend Donny Hathaway It's a Christmas classic; "This Christmas," recorded by Chicago native and soul legend Donny Hathaway. Since being released in 1970, there have been countless renditions recorded by artists like Chris Brown, John Legend, Aretha Franklin, and more. Hathaway's daughter, Donnita, joined CBS 2 to talk more about the legacy of the song, and a foundation she started in her father's honor.