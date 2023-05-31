Watch CBS News

Holiday tradition destroyed in Chicago Ridge fire

The Kaspers' elaborate holiday display in Chicago Ridge attracts spectators from across the county, and it has even gotten news coverage - and was featured in a book. But the decorations were destroyed in a garage fire. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reports.
