Historic 154-year-old Austin home damaged in fire

A fire destroyed one of Chicago's oldest standing homes in the Austin neighborhood. The 154-year-old home was built in 1869 by Seth P. Warner and survived the Chicago Fire. The city even deemed the home a landmark last year.
