CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

Gray skies continue with mild temperatures in Chicago area CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On