'Game of Thrones' author donates $5M to Northwestern University for creative writing studies George R.R. Martin is presenting his alma mater with a magical gift to inspire future authors with a $5 million donation. The "Game of Thrones" author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series and the co-executive producer of the GOT series is donating the gift to Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications.