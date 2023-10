CBS 2’s Kris Habermehl is in Chopper 2 over Lemont’s Jack O’Lantern World. Don’t miss this Halloween installation!

Friday Flyover: Jack O’Lantern World in Lemont CBS 2’s Kris Habermehl is in Chopper 2 over Lemont’s Jack O’Lantern World. Don’t miss this Halloween installation!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On