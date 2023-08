Former Northwestern athlete addresses 'psychological suffering' ahead of filing lawsuit in hazing sc "As a result of the bigotry and racism and emotional abuse I suffered, I attempted to commit suicide by abusing painkillers in 2007," Former offensive lineman Ramon Diaz said. "Statements that repeatedly violated human dignity led to a great deal of psychological suffering. It's really hard to explain in words what my family's had to see me go through for the last 10 years."