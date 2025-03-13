Former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil remains detained for now Former Columbia University student activist Mahmoud Khalil remains in an immigration detention center in Louisiana. Protesters nationwide are calling for his release, saying the federal government is violating his First Amendment rights by seeking to deport him amid the White House's crackdown on students and alleged "agitators" protesting Israel's war with the terror group Hamas. While Khalil has been accused of making statements in support of Hamas, he has not been publicly accused of providing any material support. His lawyers say he's being punished for exercising protected speech.