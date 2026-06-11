For the Love of... Woodlawn Woodlawn is one of Chicago's most historic neighborhoods, with tales and landmarks stretching all the way back to the 1893 World's Fair. It has some of Chicago's most beautiful parks, an iconic beach and beach house, restaurants and cafes with decades - even centuries - in the neighborhood, and, now, the Obama Presidential Center. Producer Tom speaks the owner of Daley's Restaurant on 63rd Street and historians with the Chicago Park District and Chicago History Museum about all things Woodlawn.