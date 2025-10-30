For the Love of... South Shore South Shore, unsurprisingly located on Chicago's South Side, is a vibrant neighborhood full of history, culture, architecture and beautiful, eclectic residents. Producer Tom talks to the Chicago History Museum's Paul Durica and Andrea Adams, the director of the South Shore Cultural Center, as he takes a tour through the center. We also visit Michelle Obama's childhood home, the Jackson Park Highlands, the location of Chicago's Mounted Horse Police and the Metra Electric line that runs right through the neighborhood.