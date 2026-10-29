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For the Love of... Mt. Greenwood

On Chicago’s Far Southwest Side, Mt. Greenwood has a personality all its own. Known for its residential streets, neighborhood pride, and strong community ties, it’s a part of the city where local businesses and longtime traditions remain an important part of everyday life. Mt. Greenwood has historically been home to working-class families, city workers, and generations of Chicagoans. It’s the kind of neighborhood where the local spots matter, family traditions run deep, and food has a way of bringing people together. We stopped at S&T Provisions, a neighborhood business offering its own take on a Chicago favorite: pizza. We also talked with Peter Alter of the Chicago History Museum, adding historical perspective to the story of Mt. Greenwood and the communities that make Chicago such a collection of distinct neighborhoods. Because Chicago isn’t just its skyline, famous restaurants, or downtown attractions. It’s also the neighborhood businesses, local history, and everyday people who give each corner of the city its character.
27m ago (32:50)
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