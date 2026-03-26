For the Love of... Morgan Park Producer Tom traveled to Morgan Park on Chicago’s South Side to explore its history and famous historical organizations, like the Rotary Club International, that were founded there. Paul Durica, director of Exhibitions at the Chicago History Museum, took him through it. We also talked to Marianne Coakley, who co-founded the South Side Irish Parade, bout Chicago’s other famous St. Patrick’s Day celebration. And did you know Morgan Park birthed celebrities? Peter Cetera of the rock band Chicago is from Morgan Park, as is Dr. Mae Jemison, the trailblazing astronaut who was the first Black woman in space.