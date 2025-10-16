For the Love of... Lake View Lake View is one of Chicago's most iconic neighborhoods. It's home to Northhalsted, the city's premiere LGBTQ+ destination, Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs, and iconic music and arts venues like the Music Box movie theater, the Metro and the Vic. And it's got one of the nicest stretches of Chicago's Lakefront Trail, the bike and walking path along the shores of Lake Michigan. Producer Tom spoke to Paula Durica, the director of exhibitions at the Chicago History Museum, about the neighborhood's storied history and to Jam Productions CEO Jerry Mickelson about the Vic Theatre.