For the Love of... Hyde Park Hyde Park is one of Chicago's most iconic neighborhoods. Nestled on the city's South Side, it's the birthplace of improv comedy and the company now known as The Second City, is home to Promontory Point, is the neighborhood where Barack Obama got his political start (and where the rock commemorating his and Michelle's first kiss can be found), and where the Atomic Age was birthed under the University of Chicago football stadium. And of course, its crown jewel is the University of Chicago itself, one of the country's most prestigious and storied universities. U of C isn't just known for its stellar academics and the dozens of notable figures its produced; it's also a founding Big 10 school and the "Monsters of the Midway" nickname? Yeah, the Bears stole that from them.