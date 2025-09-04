For the Love of... Clearing Clearing, along the border of Midway International Airport on the city's Southwest Side, is perhaps most historically famous for Chrysler Village, a planned neighborhood that was built to house Chrysler Defense Plant workers during World War II. Chicago History Museum chief historian Peter Alter tells us about the history of the neighborhood before we go to Vince's Pizza on 63rd where owner Michael "Mickey" Parmigiani shares the history of his family's restaurant and its recipes straight from Italy.