First woman to wear hijab in Division I basketball writes children's book The world's largest library event, the American Library Association Conference and Exhibit is in town this week at McCormick Place, bringing together thousands of librarians, authors, and more for six days of programming around literature. Author and basketball star Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, the first Muslim to play Division I college basketball while wearing a hijab, is working on a children's book, "Lion on the Inside: How One Girl Changed Basketball," about her experiences.