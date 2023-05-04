Watch CBS News

Fire breaks out at Glenbrook South High School

A fire broke out inside Glenbrook South High School on Thursday, causing the school to tell people to stay away from the north suburban campus. Video obtained by CBS 2 shows huge flames in what appears to be the school's woodshop.
