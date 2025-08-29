FDA approves updated COVID vaccines with new restrictions This week, the FDA moved to limit who's eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The agency gave the green light for all adults over 65 to get the shot, but younger adults and children are only eligible if they have at least one high-risk health condition, like asthma or obesity. With all the chaos at the CDC, it's becoming confusing on what is recommended. Dr. Sharon Welbel, with Cook County Health, said they continue to follow the science and the vaccine’s safety record.