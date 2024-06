Family wonders how woman died after sailboat capsized in Lake Michigan The family of the 53-year-old woman who died after a sailboat capsized in Lake Michigan over the weekend was left wondering what went wrong. Michael Bolan said his daughter, Cristen Bolan, known as Chrissy, created energy everywhere she went and loved the adventure of sailing. She was athletic, an experienced sailor, and a strong swimmer, but he believes the temperature of the water is what took his daughter's life.