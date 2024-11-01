Watch CBS News

Debate grows over regulating sperm donation

The U.S. does not have a national database tracking sperm donation, and there's no legal cap on how many donations can be made by one person. The issue makes it possible for those born to end up in incestuous relationships without knowing.
