Death of O.J. Simpson: Chicago attorney Irv Miller recalls infamous murder trial O.J. Simpson the former football star and actor, who was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend in what many called the “trial of the century” in 1995, has died at the age of 76. CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller was among the attorneys who played a role in Simpson’s trial, representing a witness in the case.