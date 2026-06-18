DCFS added to lawsuit accusing foster care facility of failing to protect girl from sexual abuse “A house of horrors.” That’s how one former Chicago foster child described Aunt Martha's Integrated Care Center, a facility that’s been at the center of a years-long CBS News Chicago investigation. On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was added as a defendant in a lawsuit accusing the foster facility of failing to protect a 17-year-old foster child from sexual assault by an Aunt Martha’s employee.