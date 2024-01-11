Daughter of Doctors Without Borders staff member killed in Gaza Meanwhile, it is nearing day 100 in the war in Gaza and over 23,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to their health ministry. Around 2 million people are internally displaced and facing what is being called a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. To discuss the latest, Doctor Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatrician with Doctors Without Borders, joined the stream. Starting today, Israel is on trial at the UN World Court. South Africa laid out its allegations after filing a suit accusing Israel of committing genocide in Palestine with its ongoing siege in the Gaza Strip. Israel calls the case "preposterous." Although the final ruling will take years, it is possible for the court to order the Iraqi military out of Gaza.