Cubs Opening Day: Here's what you need to know

The Cubs will kick off the season at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Tucker Barnhart Trey Mancini are preparing to play their first games at Wrigley Field as members of the home team.
