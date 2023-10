Congresswoman Delia Ramirez leading push for federal Tenants' Right To Organize Act With all that's happening on Capitol Hill right now, you might have missed this: some lawmakers introduced a new proposal they say will protect renters. The goal is to expand rights when it comes to unfair housing practices, evictions, housing discrimination, and price hikes. U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Illinois), lead sponsor of the Tenants’ Right To Organize Act, explains the protections lawmakers are seeking.