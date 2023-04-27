Watch CBS News

Community Commission holding public hearings for CPD superintendent search

As the search continues for Chicago's next police superintendent, the community commission in charge of the process wants to make sure everyday residents are included. The Community Commission on Public Safety and Accountability is holding public hearings all month long to give the community a chance to weigh in and share what they'd like to see in Chicago's next top cop. Commission president Anthony Driver joins us to talk about the search process.
