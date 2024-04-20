CBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon has the 5 p.m. forecast for April 20, 2024.

Cold temps in Chicago tonight with a bright, mild Sunday in store CBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon has the 5 p.m. forecast for April 20, 2024.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On