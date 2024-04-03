Climate change creating existential crisis for some of the most vulnerable communities The effects of climate change can be felt everywhere, from the severe weather across the U.S. this week to the shortened winters of recent years, but the biggest impact from climate change might be happening in some of the smallest towns in America. A new book by CBS national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti aims to tie names and faces to the impact of climate change. It’s called “Before It’s Gone: Stories from the Front Lines of Climate Change in Small-Town America.”