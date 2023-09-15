Watch CBS News

‘Christmas without Cancer’ 5K kicks off Saturday

The 9th Christmas without Cancer 5K takes place Saturday morning at Klein Park. more than 1,200 people will participate in an annual run and walk to raise money for a local nonprofit that helps families impacted by cancer.
