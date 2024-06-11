Watch CBS News

Chicago's Field Museum hosts insect-eating event

Field Museum collections assistant Jim Louderman tells CBS 2 all about the bugs that could be observed, and even eaten, at Big Star West Town Tuesday night -- as well as why people should enjoy their time with the 17-year cicada this year.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.