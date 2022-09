Chicago Tylenol murders: Who did it? Questions still surround James Lewis Forty years ago, seven otherwise healthy Chicago area residents died after taking Tylenol that had been laced with cyanide. There were three main persons of interest early on in 1982, but investigators were never able to solve the murders. Now there's been a potential break in the case. CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards learned one of the suspects, James Lewis, is again the center of the investigation.