Watch CBS News

Chicago TikTok creator braces for likely ban

TikTok could shut down the social media site in the U.S. by Sunday, Jan. 19. As Marissa Sulek reports, one Chicago influencer says he built his entire platform on TikTok, and he could lose it in a matter of days.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.