Chakib Mansour Khodja, 36, faces multiple charges, including sexual assault with a weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

Chicago man charged with multiple sexual assaults dating back to 2022 Chakib Mansour Khodja, 36, faces multiple charges, including sexual assault with a weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On