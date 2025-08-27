Watch CBS News

Chicago Latino leaders accuse Trump of "trying to terrorize" opponents with National Guard threat

Latino leaders and immigrant rights groups in Chicago are joining the debate over whether the National Guard should be sent to the city.​ Members of the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus, the Resurrection Project, the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, and other immigrant rights activists stood together at Federal Plaza, saying deploying troops on city streets would intimidate residents and create fear, not safety.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue