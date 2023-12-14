Watch CBS News

Chicago kids Shop With a Cop for the holidays

CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports they escorted kids from underserved communities through the aisles of Target, helping them each spend a $100 tax-free gift card showing the connection one officer made during the event.
