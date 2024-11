Chicago historian Shermann Dilla Thomas to launch new YouTube show In his enormously popular videos, Shermann Dilla Thomas celebrates the good in Chicago while documenting the city’s history. He was recently laid off from his job at ComEd to the shocka and disappointment of many. But later this month, he plans to premiere his new show on YouTube, called “You Don’t Know Chi.” Dilla joins Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra to talk about it all.