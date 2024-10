Chicago Hauntings: The spirits of the nightclub in the old Chicago Historical Society Tao Chicago, formerly Excalibur and Limelight, and originally the home of the Chicago Historical Society, has historical associations with everything from the Great Chicago Fire to the purported remains of a figure from earliest Chicago history. As Tony Szabelski of Chicago Hauntings Tours tells us, the building has also been known over the years for a lot of ghosts.